ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Appeal against Zardari’s acquittal: NAB given last chance to appoint prosecutor

Terence J Sigamony 16 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, gave the last chance to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for appointment of its prosecutor in its appeal against trial court’s verdict for acquitting the PPP’s co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in two references pertaining to polo ground and Ursus tractors.

A divisional bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the NAB appeals, wherein, it had already sought the references’ record against Zardari from the accountability court, which had acquitted the accused.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to defer the proceedings. He added that the court may adjourn the hearing for four weeks due to issuance of the NAB amendment ordinance.

At that, Justice Farooq remarked that the NAB amendment ordinance has nothing to do with these appeals. Then, the bench rejected the NAB’s request of deferring the hearing for four weeks and adjourned the proceedings till December 9th.

Previously, the court had granted time to the NAB for appointment of its prosecutor in this matter after the NAB prosecutor, Nasir Mehmood, had informed the bench that the record has been sent to the NAB headquarters for the appointment of the prosecutor in this case.

The NAB had stated in its appeals that the trial court had no powers to acquit the accused in the corruption case. The anti-graft body had challenged the acquittal of Zardari by an accountability court in two references in 2014.

The NAB had moved the IHC through its prosecutor general and challenged the AC’s decision, in which, it had acquitted Zardari in two corruption references including polo ground and Ursus tractors corruption references.

In the application, the NAB had cited Zardari as a respondent and pleaded the court to declare the said verdict of the AC as null and void. The NAB prosecutor had also requested the court to permit them to produce witnesses and evidences against Zardari before the court in this matter.

Earlier, the Accountability Court (AC), Islamabad had acquitted former president Asif Ali Zardari in two corruption cases as the NAB failed to give any proof and produce any witness. The court announced the verdict, saying the accused had not been proven guilty, so far. It further stated that evidence against the former president was not sufficient for further proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Islamabad High Court Asif Ali Zardari Justice Athar Minallah Justice Aamer Farooq

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Appeal against Zardari’s acquittal: NAB given last chance to appoint prosecutor

Lack of investor interest: PD for delisting SME Bank from sell-off list

ECC approves Rs134.783bn for payment to IPPs, Rs4.785bn to ECP

Accusations against ex-CJP: IHC issues notices

Attacking judiciary PML-N’s ‘despicable’ history: Fawad

PML-N urges SC to take suo motu notice

Customs value: Steel sector moves FBR for parity with LME prices

PM revises composition ToRs of Pay Commission

Saqib Nisar rejects report

Export of Basmati to KSA, UAE, Kenya suffers setback

Imposition of health hazard tax on tobacco, sugary drinks opposed

Read more stories