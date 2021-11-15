ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,715 Decreased By ▼ -11.45 (-0.24%)
BR30 20,372 Decreased By ▼ -290.88 (-1.41%)
KSE100 45,736 Decreased By ▼ -12.89 (-0.03%)
KSE30 17,746 Increased By ▲ 20.34 (0.11%)
Indian shares end marginally higher on consumer, pharma boost

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended marginally higher on Monday after oscillating all day as consumer and pharmaceutical gains were offset by losses in metals, auto and public sector banks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.04% higher at 18,109.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.05% to 60,718.7.

Among sectoral gainers, Nifty FMCG rose as much as 1.13% before ending 0.94% higher, boosted by shares of alcohol products maker Radico Khaitan and cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd that ended 2.47% and 2.23% higher, respectively.

The Nifty Pharma Index climbed 1.61% and ended 1.45% higher, led by Laurus Labs and Gland Pharma , which rose 8.53% and 5.16%, respectively.

Indian shares end week more than 1% higher; inflation data eyed

Apollo Hospitals jumped to a near two-month high of 10.2% after the company's net profit and revenue rose in the September quarter.

Other gainers on the indexes included government-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, which ended 2.04% higher, after reporting a near seven-fold jump in second-quarter net profit, and Power Grid Corporation of India, which closed 3.46% higher.

Metal stocks ended 1.82% lower, led by losses in Hindalco, Tata Steel and Coal India , all down between 2.7% and 4.3%.

The Indian coal mining company was weighed down by both soft quarterly results and an international deal at the UN climate talks in Glasgow to reduce coal use.

Indian cosmetics-to-fashion platform FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, which owns the Nykaa brand, ended 3.3% lower after reporting a 96% slump in quarterly net profit in its first earnings report after market debut.

SoftBank-backed PolicyBazaar's parent PB Fintech rose as much as 27% in its market debut as investors bet on India's under-penetrated insurance market.

World stock markets edged back towards recent record highs as upbeat economic data from China eased slowdown concerns.

