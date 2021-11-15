ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

15 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday announced to defer Covid-19 vaccination for children between 12 to 15 years of age amid national measles and rubella campaign launched across the country for 13 days.

The nerve center of the country in its fight against the deadly contagious disease, on its official Twitter handle announced the decision to halt the children’s vaccination.

It wrote, “National MR campaign will be conducted from November 15 to 27, 2021 during which children aged 9 Months to 15 years will be inoculated.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

