Three dead as coach turns turtle in Hub

HUB: Three persons were dead and 10 others sustained wounds as a speeding passenger coach turned turtle over in Hub, Quetta on Sunday. According to police, the ill-fated passenger coach was coming to Karachi from Quetta, when it turned turtle over near Bella, Hub. As a result, three persons were dead and 10 others sustained injuries.

The bodies and the injured were shifted to the Civil Hospital Bella by the rescue teams. In another traffic mishap earlier this month, at least six passengers were killed and eight others were injured in a road accident in Punjab’s Attock.

According to rescue sources, the incident occurred after the driver of a speeding van lost control of the vehicle and the van turned turtle near Gazi interchange in Attock.

