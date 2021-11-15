ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Data Darbar Hospital: minister vows to help improve service delivery

Recorder Report Updated 15 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid accompanied by Secretary Auqaf Nabeel Javed paid a visit to Data Darbar Hospital Lahore and held out assurance to extend all out cooperation for bringing improvement in the services of this 124-bedded health facility.

The minister visited different sections of the hospital. The MS apprised the minister of problems faced by the hospital team. In her speech, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said, “Data Darbar hospital is 125 bedded hospital. Health Department shall facilitate in improvement of services. We will sign an agreement with Auqaf department to improve this hospital. Today’s meeting shall be productive.”

She further said that health department has hired over 46000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and another 10,000 hiring are in process. Interest free loans are being given to doctors through Punjab Health Foundation. The government provides a budget of 1.5 billion rupees for interest free loans for doctors, she added.

Highlighting achievements in health sector, Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that eight state-of-the-art mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab. Overall 11 new hospitals are being developed. A 650-bedded Mother and Child block shall be completed by May 2022 at Ganga Ram hospital.

Under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan all 29.3 million families of Punjab shall be provided Health Insurance, she said, adding: “This program stands testimony to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. Sehat Sahulat card holders can avail insurance cover of upto Rs. one million. They can get free treatment of diabetes, stents, dialysis, delivery, accidents, cancer, surgery and chemotherapy. The government is spending Rs. 332 billion on Sahulat card program.”

She further said the government has spent Rs. 14 billion on Corona Pandemic. We are managing a large vaccination campaign.

