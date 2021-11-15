ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Call for shifting to environment-friendly renewable energy

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Expressing concern over ever-increasing environmental and climate change threats, UK-Pakistan Business Council Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq has called for shifting to environment friendly and pollution free renewable energy, which is cheaper source of power that also reduces the cost of production.

While talking to 10 member delegation of Pak-British Friendship Council led by its president Muhammad Arbab Khan, here Sunday, Ashfaq said that local investors must invest in solar and wind projects to prevent forex outflow. He said bright prospects of solar-wind hybrid in Balochistan like Gwader and Chagi and solar-hydro/pumped storage hybrid in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province should also be fully exploited.

He said solar-hydro hybrid/pumped storage can be an ideal solution for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even beyond as solar power is rapidly becoming mainstream alternative energy sources in the world. In recent years, solar panels companies have dropped their price for its increasing affordability, he added.

