PTI govt striving to address inflation issue: Governor

LAHORE: Terming good governance and inflation as challenges, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday the PTI government, under the leadership of Imran Khan, is devoting all its energies to provide ease in the life of common man.

“We have to further improve governance and bring system of punishment and retribution at all levels, so that whoever commits corruption, he must be punished to set a precedent,” the Governor said while addressing the 14th founding day function of Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and talking to media at Governor’s House today.

“If we gain the trust of the people, no power will be able to defeat us in the next election,” he said, adding: “The Opposition is blaming us for all the ills as we have been ruling the country for the last 70 years.”

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib also spoke on the occasion. The participants also cut a cake for the foundation day of Insaf Students Federation (ISF).

The Governor maintained that the government has taken various initiatives including Ehsas Program, Kamyab Jawan Program, Insaf Health Card, and Ehsas Scholarship Program in a bid to eradicate poverty and unemployment and extend relief to the people. He said that resources are needed to build hospitals, schools, colleges and other institutions but no money is required to improve the governance and the time has come to focus on improving the governance in the country and at the same time strengthen the local bodies’ institutions in Punjab.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said that Insaf Students Federation (ISF) was founded on basis of the ideology. He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing opportunities to the youth of Pakistan to move forward. There is no doubt that the present government has provided job opportunities to the youth of Pakistan through the Kamyab Jawan program and today the youth is moving forward successfully and there is no other example like this in the past.

