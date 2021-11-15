ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI govt striving to address inflation issue: Governor

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Terming good governance and inflation as challenges, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Sunday the PTI government, under the leadership of Imran Khan, is devoting all its energies to provide ease in the life of common man.

“We have to further improve governance and bring system of punishment and retribution at all levels, so that whoever commits corruption, he must be punished to set a precedent,” the Governor said while addressing the 14th founding day function of Insaf Students Federation (ISF) and talking to media at Governor’s House today.

“If we gain the trust of the people, no power will be able to defeat us in the next election,” he said, adding: “The Opposition is blaming us for all the ills as we have been ruling the country for the last 70 years.”

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib also spoke on the occasion. The participants also cut a cake for the foundation day of Insaf Students Federation (ISF).

The Governor maintained that the government has taken various initiatives including Ehsas Program, Kamyab Jawan Program, Insaf Health Card, and Ehsas Scholarship Program in a bid to eradicate poverty and unemployment and extend relief to the people. He said that resources are needed to build hospitals, schools, colleges and other institutions but no money is required to improve the governance and the time has come to focus on improving the governance in the country and at the same time strengthen the local bodies’ institutions in Punjab.

Minister of State for Information Farrukh Habib said that Insaf Students Federation (ISF) was founded on basis of the ideology. He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was providing opportunities to the youth of Pakistan to move forward. There is no doubt that the present government has provided job opportunities to the youth of Pakistan through the Kamyab Jawan program and today the youth is moving forward successfully and there is no other example like this in the past.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Punjab Governor PTI govt Insaf Students Federation inflation issue

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

PTI govt striving to address inflation issue: Governor

UN climate deal clinched after late drama over coal

Tarin sees ‘speculation’ behind PKR slide

Import of urea: ministry for exemption from PPRA rules

Appointment of CEC, ECP members: Opposition wants Fawad, Swati out of panel

SEP losing interest in KE?

Two RLNG-fired plants: Debt re-capitalization, refinancing likely thru local banks

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

At least one dead as twin quakes hit Iran

12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

Read more stories