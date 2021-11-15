IMTIC 21: FIA official for creating awareness among students about cyber laws

KARACHI: Concluding session of 6th International Multi-Topic ICT Conference IMTIC 21 was held by Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) and Mehran University of Engineering & Technology in technical collaboration with IEEE USA, EU Capacity Building in Higher Education Capacity Building and Exchange towards attaining technological research and modernising academic learning project. Theme of the conference this year was ‘AI meets IoT: Towards Next Generation Digital Transformation’.

Imran Riyaz, head of cyber security wing, FIA, said, “We need to create awareness among the students about cyber laws and what are the punishments in case of violating these laws.”

He pointed out that 70 percent of crimes are due to the illegal Sims which are used in robberies, extortions, ransom and other such crimes.

Registrar SSUET, Syed Sarfraz Ali on behalf of the Chancellor read his speech. It said that IMTIC is an international forum that aims to bring together a wide spectrum of international experts to facilitate a creative environment for the promotion of research collaboration and knowledge transfer.

This year IMTIC received 135 submissions, 120 papers were reviewed and 35 were accepted for the publication and presentation at IMTIC 21.

Vice Chancellor SSUET, Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that the conference was held to share significant knowledge into the state-of-the-art advances and cutting edge technologies, which is expected to acquire tremendous interest with the anticipated enormous presence of quality audience.

Time now demands to work in collaborative environment. Society needs input from the universities. Covid-19 has totally transformed our life style. Things are changing fast and we have to cope with the rapid global changes to survive.

Chief organiser IMTIC, Prof Dr Bhawani Shankar Chowdhry, Professor Emeritus, Mehran UET, informed that the programme included 10 keynote invited speakers and guest speakers, renowned experts in the field and 5 parallel technical tutorials, 2 symposiums, and 1 PhD symposium.

Presenting vote of thanks, Dean Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Chair Technical Programme Committee, Prof Dr Muhammad Aamir said that the IMTIC 21 promotes quality level research and globalises the quality exploration and spotlight on the new remarkable accomplishments in the respective fields with future trends and alignment with sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The session was attended by Dr Enrique Nava Bravo, (University of Malaga Spain), Dr Pablo Otero Roth (University of Malaga Spain), Publication Chair Dr Abrar ul Haq (SSUET), Dr Faisal Karim Shaikh (Mehran University), Dr Umair Ahmed Korai (Mehran University), including deans, HODs, research scholars from different countries of the world and a large number of students.

