70 years of diplomatic, trade relationship: Thai diplomat sees bilateral trade to cross $1.6bn mark in FY22

Press Release 15 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Ambassador of Thailand in Pakistan, Chakkrid Krachaiwong said due to Covid pandemic the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Thailand had reduced, however the volumes are anticipated to cross $1.6 billion this fiscal year.

Speaking at the ceremony to mark 70 years of diplomatic and trade relationship between the two countries, Thai Ambassador said bilateral trade volumes exceeded $800 million in the past six months. “The talks on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Thailand and Pakistan and progressing, which would enhance the trade volumes,” Chakkrid Krachaiwong said. The diplomat also expressed interest in tourism development.

Later, talking to newsmen Thai diplomat said Pakistan manufactured the best footballs in the world. “With the cooperation of Pakistan, Thailand is using Thai rubber in footballs, which improved the product quality.

Praising Pakistani cuis-ines, Chakkrid Kracha-iwong said he liked Biryani and chicken tikka, while his daughter was fond of malai boti. The foreign diplomat also appreciated the hospitality and generous nature of the local people.

Thai-Pak Business Advisor Arif Suleman informed Thailand was taking keen interest in Pakistan’s tourism sector. He informed that demand of Pakistani fruits was increasing in Thailand which would increase exports going forward. Arif Suleman also acknowledged the efforts of Chakkrid Krachaiwong in promoting bilateral relations between the two countries.

On this occasion a walk was also organized and a cake was sliced to commemorate the day.

