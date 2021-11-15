Beheaded body of Korean national found

KARACHI: Beheaded body of an elderly Korean national was recovered in the metropolis on Sunday, police said. According to details, beheaded body of 71-year-old Korean citizen Chang Daong, with tied limbs was found from House # 9, Street # 7, Kashmir Colony in Mahmoodabad area of Karachi.

SP Jamshed Town said that the deceased used to work in a leather factory in Korangi Industrial area and had acquired the house in Kashmir one and half year earlier. The police have registered a case into the murder and was investigating the incident from different angles.