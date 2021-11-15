ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
AkzoNobel Pakistan announces Dulux Assurance Programme

Press Release 15 Nov 2021

LAHORE: At AkzoNobel, a leading global paints and coatings company and maker of Dulux Paints in Pakistan, customers are the heart of everything we do. According to research done by Dulux, when it comes to choosing a brand of paint, expertise and high quality are the key priorities consumers look for in the brand. Led by its strong customer-first approach, AkzoNobel Pakistan has launched Dulux Assurance Program- a first-of-its-kind quality promise in the Pakistan paint industry.

This #DuluxKaWaada gives confidence to consumers that Dulux paint will give them the perfect colour, uniform Finishand the Coverage stated, else the paint will be replaced*. This program is being rolled out across the country on a wide range of Dulux premium interior and exterior product portfolio. Mubbasher Omar, CEO - AkzoNobel Pakistan said, “Research indicates that consumers find quality of our products ahead of the industry.

We used this insight to launch Dulux Assurance that brings to life our commitment to deliver perfect colour, finish and coverage every time consumers’ use our product. As pioneering experts in the paint industry, we’re confident that the extensive research and development that goes into each can of Dulux will speak for itself and further strengthen consumer trust and confidence in Dulux.”

Summing up how Dulux Assurance will delight customers, Mubbasher Omar added, “Globally, the brand Dulux is synonymous with a strong heritage of delivering quality products, services and tool. As experts of paints for over 85 years, we believe that quality is about delivering on the high expectations of our customers consistently.”

