ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

India opens government bonds to individual buyers

AFP 15 Nov 2021

MUMBAI: India opened its $1 trillion government bond market to individual investors Friday as it seeks help from the public to fund its ambitious spending plans.

Asia’s third-largest economy plans to borrow 12.05 trillion rupees ($161.87 billion) via bonds this financial year, ending March 2022, as it embarks on huge investment plans to boost growth in the coronavirus-battered country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday the new scheme “allows the smallest investor to participate in the country’s economic progress”.

“Small investors will be assured of good returns on a secure investment and the government will get the resources it needs for infrastructure development and building a new India.”

Governments in developed economies have long allowed individuals to invest in bonds, which usually offer smaller returns than other investments but are seen as safer. India follows other emerging market countries like Brazil, the Philippines and Bangladesh in easing public access to its sovereign bond market.

Before Friday, individual investors in India could only buy government bonds through mutual funds and other indirect facilities.

INVESTMENT Prime Minister Narendra Modi infrastructure development government bond market

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

India opens government bonds to individual buyers

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

At least one dead as twin quakes hit Iran

12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

'This is huge' as Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup title

Elements involved in speculative trade responsible for rupee depreciation: Tarin

All political parties must come forward for electoral reforms, says Fawad

PEMRA directs TV channels to stop airing CCTV footage in Noor Mukadam murder case

Virtual session: Opposition mulls over legislation in Parliament

NCOC decides to relax restrictions in cities as per Covid vaccination rate

Read more stories