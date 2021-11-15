Golf: Denmark’s Hansen bags second European Tour title with Dubai triumph

DUBAI: Denmark’s Joachim Hansen claimed his second European Tour title at the AVIV Dubai Championship on Sunday with a flawless final round of 68 to finish one shot clear of Italian Francesco Laporta and Austrian Bernd Wiesberger.

Hansen ended on 23 under par to earn a victory that secured his place in the field for next week’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 31-year-old, who went into the final round sharing the lead with Laporta, made a good start by sinking a 10-foot birdie putt at the first hole and maintained his advantage.

“It means a lot, especially with family here and friends this time, there was nothing in Johannesburg,” said Hansen, whose maiden title on the Tour was at the 2020 Joburg Open.

“When I saw Jeff Winther win in Mallorca I was very jealous because he had all the family and friends celebrating, I really wanted that.”

Hansen endured nervy moments as Wiesberger produced a late birdie blitz at the Fire Course en route to a sparkling 65 and Laporta shot a steady 69.

“I struggled finding the middle of the club on the woods so I didn’t drive it well,” Hansen said.

“The putter helped me today, I putted a lot better than yesterday so that kept me in the game.”

Defending champion Antoine Rozner, Thailand’s Jazz Janewattananond, Australia’s Min Woo Lee and England’s Andy Sullivan were tied for fourth at 20 under par.