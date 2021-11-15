QAED partners with Microsoft for industry certification programme

LAHORE: Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Educational Development (QAED), an ISO Certified premier teacher training institute of Punjab, partnered with Microsoft Pakistan, to embark upon its digital transformation journey.

This Microsoft certification program called Imagine Academy will provide industry-leading assessments of skills and knowledge through the new project-based testing, giving educators real-world exercises to appraise their understanding of Microsoft tools and technology. Using Microsoft Technologies QAED is enabling its teachers to inculcate critical 21st Century skills, help guide and solve complex problems, and analyzing issues in a holistic way using specialized technologies that lead toward mastery, foster community, and cultivate ethical impact.

Punjab Minister for Education, Murad Raas said, “This partnership between Microsoft and the Punjab Government is another step towards the PM’s vision of Digital Pakistan. The government is committed to support these collaborations helping to bring digital revolution in our society. Our Primary focus is to enhance the capability and capacity of our teacher’s to best utilize available Digital technology to adopt modern techniques for learning purposes and as a first step government will train 10,000 teachers in the first Phase which will be up-scaled to all public sector teachers under School Education Department.”

Director General QAED Muhammad Ali Ammer said, “Digital Transformation is the need of the time. QAED has successfully developed a digital framework leveraging Microsoft tools for capacity building of Punjab’s School Teachers through these certifications to ensure that they are equipped to manage and take maximum advantage from latest technological tools for dissemination of knowledge and enhancing communication with their students.

