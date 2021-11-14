Australia beat New Zealand to win T20 World Cup

DUBAI: Mitchell Marsh hit an unbeaten 77 as Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to clinch their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title on Sunday.

Chasing 173 for victory, Australia depended on a 92-run second-wicket stand between David Warner, who made 53, and Marsh to achieve their target with seven balls to spare in Dubai.

Skipper Kane Williamson hit a valiant 85 in New Zealand's 172-4 while Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood returned figures of 3-16.