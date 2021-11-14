ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Customs confiscated Rs1.3bn smuggled goods during July-Nov 10

Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement-Multan) on Saturday claimed to have confiscated smuggled goods worth Rs1.3 billion during the period from July to November 10, 2021.

In an intensified counter-smuggling drive, the Collectorate has seized smuggled goods including betel nut, High-Speed Diesel (HSD), tyres, non-customs-paid vehicles, and narcotics from July to November 10, 2021. The value of the seized goods is 18% higher than the corresponding period of last year.

In addition, in a bid to enhance revenue generation, the Collectorate has collected Rs151 million from sale proceeds of vehicles and miscellaneous goods by conducting auctions of the long-pending lots. These efforts have yielded positive results, and revenue has increased by 181% compared to last year's collection of Rs53 million.

The Collector Customs Multan Imran Ahmad Chaudhry said that after anticipating the influx of smuggled goods and adopting effective counter-smuggling measures, the Collectorate had identified seven sensitive areas under its jurisdiction for new check posts and the customs offices.

Moreover, he said that the Collectorate has taken up with the FBR to provide adequate human resources and financial resources for establishing concrete paraphernalia by ensuring a strong presence in the smuggling-prone Southern Punjab.

The collector said that a special cell was being constituted in the Collectorate for freezing of assets of the persons involved in smuggling and illicit trade, and regular hearings were being attended in courts of law of Multan Bench (Lahore High Court) and Special Judge (Customs).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Lahore High Court FBR High Speed Diesel smuggled goods Imran Ahmad Chaudhry

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Customs confiscated Rs1.3bn smuggled goods during July-Nov 10

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories