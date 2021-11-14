Customs confiscated Rs1.3bn smuggled goods during July-Nov 10

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs (Enforcement-Multan) on Saturday claimed to have confiscated smuggled goods worth Rs1.3 billion during the period from July to November 10, 2021.

In an intensified counter-smuggling drive, the Collectorate has seized smuggled goods including betel nut, High-Speed Diesel (HSD), tyres, non-customs-paid vehicles, and narcotics from July to November 10, 2021. The value of the seized goods is 18% higher than the corresponding period of last year.

In addition, in a bid to enhance revenue generation, the Collectorate has collected Rs151 million from sale proceeds of vehicles and miscellaneous goods by conducting auctions of the long-pending lots. These efforts have yielded positive results, and revenue has increased by 181% compared to last year's collection of Rs53 million.

The Collector Customs Multan Imran Ahmad Chaudhry said that after anticipating the influx of smuggled goods and adopting effective counter-smuggling measures, the Collectorate had identified seven sensitive areas under its jurisdiction for new check posts and the customs offices.

Moreover, he said that the Collectorate has taken up with the FBR to provide adequate human resources and financial resources for establishing concrete paraphernalia by ensuring a strong presence in the smuggling-prone Southern Punjab.

The collector said that a special cell was being constituted in the Collectorate for freezing of assets of the persons involved in smuggling and illicit trade, and regular hearings were being attended in courts of law of Multan Bench (Lahore High Court) and Special Judge (Customs).

