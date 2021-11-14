KARACHI: The SBP should formulate policies for transport industry and government should announce support specially for access to finance in this regard, Ateeq Ur Rehman, economic & financial analyst said.

Oil, diesel, tyre and spare parts are the main components of transport industry which has become quite expensive with the passage of time but no relief so far given to the transporters in terms of reducing the cost of these items or increasing the fare, he said. Our road infrastructure in worse condition across the country, he added.

