Implementation status of SC's orders on protection of minorities' rights reviewed

LAHORE: In order to provide basic human rights to the minorities and to review the implementation of the Supreme Court's orders regarding the protection of minorities' rights, Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal and MNA Ramesh Kumar jointly presided over an important meeting, at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The participants discussed issues related to Ganesh Temple Bhong Rahim Yar Khan, Prahladpuri Temple Multan, job quota for minorities, and security of their worship places. The meeting was also briefed on the Punjab government's steps taken in light of the apex court's orders.

Chief Secretary Punjab said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees equal rights for all minorities, adding that practical measures are being taken to protect the rights of minorities in the province.

He said that Islam emphasizes the safeguarding of minorities' rights and it is the responsibility of the government to take care of the religious places of minorities. The Chief Secretary also issued instructions to all departments to implement the job quota for minorities.

MNA Ramesh Kumar said that the efforts of the Punjab government for the restoration of Ganesh Temple Bhong are praiseworthy. He mentioned that there is a need to speed up work on restoration and construction work of Prahladpuri Temple Multan.

The IG Punjab said that the police would provide complete security for worship places of all minorities. He stated that action is being taken against the culprits involved in the attack on the Ganesh Temple Bhong. The Evacuee Property Trust Board (ETPB) officials said that the design of the Prahladpuri temple would be completed by December 15.

The Home Department officials said that all possible steps have been taken to ensure the security of the worship places of minorities and as many as 224 new posts have been created in the police for the purpose.

