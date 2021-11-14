Rally against rising inflation: Fazl optimistic about PDM's prospects

KARACHI: President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Saturday evening gave some hopes to his supporters about a success in toppling the PTI government, saying that the opposition bloc has taken to the streets to protect the country from a "fall".

The PDM, an alliance of several opposition parties, staged a rally against growing inflation in the country and slammed the "institutions" for changing governments, "illegally".

Maulana Fazl said that the 2018 elections were stolen to seat Imran Khan as the country's premier. A huge crowd attended the rally at Karachi's downtown area of Regal Roundabout in Saddar that was addressed by political leadership of the PDM with their workers waving party flags and chanting slogans against the PTI government.

Maulana Fazal said that their political movement will succeed in its aims, mainly sending packing Prime Minister Imran Khan, who he said has failed to arrest inflation, correct economy and bring stability to the country.

"Politicians are the public's hopes. If we fail to play our role today the nation will never forgive us. The PDM is struggling for the survival of the country," he said and announced another march towards the capital city of Islamabad to "redeem" the nation from rulers.

The PDM, he said, will verily succeed in his aim, slamming the PTI government for the soaring inflation, which according to him, brought about the public to put their children on sales in front of the National Assembly lodges. "Public has placed boards in this regard before the parliament lodges," he claimed.

Besides, "selling children for Rs50,000 each, poor parents are also committing suicides along with their kids (from high inflation)," Maulana said, adding: "this government is illegal, illegitimate, inefficient and immoral". He said that if the "illegitimate" rule was not toppled, then it will risk the country's survival.

The economy, which is a backbone of any country's stability in the tatters, bringing about a frustration amongst the people, causing them to run from pillar to post for survival, he said, adding that the political leadership of the PDM commands great trust from the public. He said the nation has to send a complete support to stand by its decision and struggle to dethrone the PTI rule.

"The PDM is a voice of the nation. Institutions should revisit their character. Institutions must apologize to the nation and show remorse," President of the PDM, addressing powerful political game changers. The "fight", he said, the PDM will win and bring in a "real" rule of public choice in the country. The march to Islamabad will start from Karachi through Lahore, he added.

Former Prime Minister and a senior leader of the PML-N, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the cheerful crowd that the PDM is not about formation of a new government, rather raising voice for the uphold of law in the country. "Today, eight of the opposition parties are united on one point to govern the country in line with the Constitution," he added.

All the institutions of the country should operate within their Constitutional "sphere", he said, adding that the public has fed up with the "crippled" system. He also asked the premier about the soaring inflation as white refined sugar price climbed from "Rs50 to Rs150 per kilogram". He said that the inflation is soaring from fuel oil to food items, making life of common man "miserable".

Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Chief of Pukhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party said that "the country cannot survive without the rule of law". He said that the PDM wants to see an "independent" judiciary and Pakistan Army, one of the best militaries in the world, but under a democratic rule. "Every institution should function within in its Constitutional frame," he said.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the political issue for the PDM, rather those institutions which change governments forcefully in the country. He claimed: "Each vote in Senate election fetched Rs700 million."

Head of the National Party, Dr Abdul Malik said: "We will remain ravaged unless media, judiciary is freed and the parliament is made supreme." He said that the supremacy of the Constitution is a primary step to stabilize the nation and establish the rule of law. "Every day, people in Balochistan go missing. It is a humanitarian issue. There should be a shame," he added.

