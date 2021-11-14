Nawaz, Fazl agree to step up pressure on govt

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Nawaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman in a telephonic conversation, Saturday, agreed to step up anti-government movement alongh with the rest of the opposition parties.

The two leaders, according to insiders, discussed the prevailing political situation in the country and the opposition's strategy against the sitting government.

They agreed to further increase the pressure on the government inside and outside Parliament by joining forces with all the opposition parties with a view to give a tough time to the government.

The sources said that the Maulana, who is also president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), told the PML-N Quaid that allowing Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government more time would be an "injustice" to the people and the country.

The two leaders also discussed the PDM's proposed "long-march" towards Islamabad, as the PML-N Quaid reassured his party's full support to any such decision to be taken by the PDM.

The sources said that the Maulana also briefed Sharif about his discussion during the recent meetings with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership including with party chairman Bilawal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021