ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PML-Q firming up strategy ahead of 2023 general election

Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Saturday continued consultation process within the party to chalk out future strategy vis-à-vis continuing or discontinuing support to the PTI government as an ally.

The PML-Q's central committee was held under the chairmanship of President PML-Q Punjab Ch Parvez Elahi. Among others, party's Secretary General and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema, Federal Minister for Water Resources Moonis Elahi, General Secretary PML-Q Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha, members of Assembly Salik Hussain, Hussain Elahi attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the present and future political situation and concerns over the attitude of the Punjab government were discussed in detail and a plan for the future was formulated, sources said.

Pervaiz Elahi has convened the party's parliamentary committee meeting on Sunday (today) to decide about parting of its ways with the PTI government, sources in the PML-Q said, adding: "A unanimous decision will be taken on Sunday (today) after consultation in the parliamentary committee meeting."

The sources claimed the PML-Q's central committee has referred the matter of supporting the government bills at the joint session of the parliament to Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Parvez Elahi said in a statement that for the last three years, we have been taking them along with them in the federation and the province. "We are taking care of them, but they are not. The Punjab government administration is mistreating our workers in every district," he said.

General Secretary PML-Q Punjab Senator Kamil Ali Agha said that the Senate election is enough to remind the government, did they forget how they won without asking for votes, the rulers also forgot that none of their candidates came to ask for votes, yet in the most difficult election of the Senate, we got them out successfully. He said that there were many complaints from the party regarding the attitude of the Punjab government.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that efforts will be made to improve working relation with allies of the government.

Reacting to the reports of PML-Q reservations, the CM said that he always adopted a policy of taking allies into confidence and working with them. He said that his government will make sure that reservations of the allies are addressed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PTI Government Moonis Elahi PMLQ Ch Parvez Elahi 2023 general election

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PML-Q firming up strategy ahead of 2023 general election

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories