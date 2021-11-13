Furniture Ending Exhibition begins at Expo Centre

KARACHI: The three-day colourful Furniture Ending Exhibition started on Friday here at the Expo Centre, where buyers are getting a chance to see and buy beautiful and elegant furniture made in Pakistan and also from abroad.

The event provides a rare opportunity for buyers to look at and buy versatile furniture of 45 high quality brands. The exhibition was inaugurated by Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani along with CEO RF Events Dr Nazish Faisal. After the inauguration the minister took a round of stalls and appreciated the efforts of exhibitors.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony Saeed Ghani said that it's a very unique and beautiful exhibition held in spite of the Covid-19 situation with great enthusiasm. He said that with the support of event like this the prosperity of the city will be restored.

He assured the government's support for the promotion of the furniture and timber industry. "With new employment opportunities, new design workers will get better and better opportunities," he said. The government has already set a minimum wage of Rs25,000 for labourer in the province which is the highest in the whole country, he added.

The exhibition displays a huge variety of décor for household use as well as for work places. Citizens are thronging the display halls in large numbers to witness a diversified show as there are also special beds for the chronic patients which are prepared according to the instructions of the specialised doctors and can be used for the patients at home including hospitals.

