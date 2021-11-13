ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Sindh prioritising solar, wind power-generation projects: minister

Recorder Report 13 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for energy Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh has said that the provincial government is giving special priority to solar and wind power generation projects with a vision to improve environment.

He was talking to a delegation of United Energy of Pakistan, a wind power generating company, and Wind Energy Association, an association of wind power generating companies in Thatta and Jamshoro area, at his office in Sindh Secretariat on Friday.

Khurram Shehzad, Tanveer Abbas Mirza and others were present in the delegation. The Sindh Minister for Energy emphasised to provide employment opportunities, water supply system, sewerage system, hospital, school, playground, park and other basic facilities to the local folks of the project areas under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and said that the companies should inform the Sindh government in writing about the details of the work done under CSR and also provide a list of local people who have been employed.

The Sindh Energy Minister also directed to convene a meeting of power generating companies in Thatta and Jhampir areas next week to collect information about the work done by all concerned companies regarding CSR, and the problems faced by the companies and their solutions can be taken unanimously.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

