'Oracle Cloud can change the game for businesses in Pakistan'

LAHORE: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Pakistan can enhance their efficiency and come up with innovative ways to grow business by leveraging the latest cloud technology to stay profitable.

This was stated by Amer Khan, Senior Sales Director, Technology Business, Oracle Pakistan in an exclusive chat with Business Recorder on the role of technology in revitalizing the economy.

Khan said, "Oracle Cloud can help the SMEs to move their critical and most complex workloads onto the cloud and run it more efficiently while saving them a significant capital expenditure of establishing or upgrading an on-premises data centre."

He maintained that Oracle Cloud delivers powerful compute and networking performance and includes a comprehensive portfolio of infrastructure and platform cloud services. "Oracle can help support all kinds of organizations whether they are using on-premises or cloud, using multiple cloud vendors, or any combination.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) also offers technologies and partnerships that simplify integration and data movement across multi-cloud organizations," he said, adding: "We've simplified cloud pricing, with the same low pricing in every region, and low costs to move data, build resiliency, and run with the highest performance."

Talking about the latest challenges and trends in cloud adoption, he said that many organizations are adopting a multi-cloud strategy. According to Gartner, by 2021 over 75 percent of midsize and large organizations will have adopted a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud IT strategy.

"Choosing different cloud service providers allows customers to reduce costs and optimize the overall IT expenditure while providing them the flexibility to use the best possible cloud for each workload, and greater availability and resiliency to cloud failures," Amer added.

While, highly regulated businesses like financial institutions often utilize what is known as a hybrid or distributed cloud approach that uses different cloud deployment types across on-premises, private and public cloud - this can also include multi-cloud in some cases, he said, adding: "This will help them meet demanding latency and data residency requirements while delivering the same benefits and experience as the public cloud."

Amer said, "We also have six multi-cloud interconnections between Oracle and Microsoft Azure, including one in Asia, in Tokyo. These enable customers to run their mission-critical workloads across Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Azure virtually seamlessly."

However, Amer also noted that enterprises must map out a cohesive plan built around a cohesive architecture, especially to ensure interoperability and proper governance before jumping onto the multi-cloud bandwagon.

To a query, he said, "recently, many organizations including Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, Shifa International Hospital, Eighteen, ChildLife Foundation, Reon Energy and K-Electric selected Oracle Cloud to achieve higher work efficiencies." ChildLife Foundation, a not-for-profit healthcare organization in Pakistan, is using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) to support its third party hospital management system application.

As a result, ChildLife has significantly increased the utilization of the application by improving its availability and performance, at a reduced cost, he said.

