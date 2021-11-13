SSGC, SNGPL sign MoU for jointly exploring opportunities

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SSGC and SNGPL for jointly exploring opportunities for improving business sustainability, efficiency and productivity of Meter Manufacturing Plant (MMP) located in SSGC, Karachi. Ali J Hamdani, MD, SNGPL and Imran Maniar, MD, SSGC inked the MoU at a simple ceremony held at the SSGC's Head Office today.

The MoU pledges for initiation of a detailed technical, financial, commercial, legal and regulatory due diligence of MMP owned by SSGC with the objective to take decision for the parties to enter into joint venture arrangement. Senior officials from both the companies were also present at the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021