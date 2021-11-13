Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
13 Nov 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 12, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,726.52
High: 4,801.53
Low: 4,718.55
Net Change: (-) 68.24
Volume ('000): 151,955
Value ('000): 5,664,630
Makt Cap 1,065,647,248,094
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,074.82
NET CH. (-) 156.06
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,944.82
NET CH. (-) 64.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,373.57
NET CH. (-) 41.29
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,775.85
NET CH. (-) 53.49
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,363.35
NET CH. (-) 106.55
------------------------------------
As on: 12-November-2021
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
