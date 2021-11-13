KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (November 12, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,726.52 High: 4,801.53 Low: 4,718.55 Net Change: (-) 68.24 Volume ('000): 151,955 Value ('000): 5,664,630 Makt Cap 1,065,647,248,094 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,074.82 NET CH. (-) 156.06 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,944.82 NET CH. (-) 64.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,373.57 NET CH. (-) 41.29 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,775.85 NET CH. (-) 53.49 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,363.35 NET CH. (-) 106.55 ------------------------------------ As on: 12-November-2021 ====================================

