ANL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.49%)
ASC 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-3.02%)
ASL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.81%)
BOP 8.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
BYCO 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.4%)
FCCL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.88%)
FFBL 25.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 12.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.03%)
FNEL 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
GGGL 18.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.73%)
GGL 32.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
HUMNL 6.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.68%)
JSCL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.88%)
KAPCO 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.08%)
MLCF 35.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.94%)
NETSOL 112.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.62%)
PACE 4.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 8.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.52%)
PRL 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.12%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-2.77%)
TELE 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.69%)
TRG 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.55 (-3.54%)
UNITY 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.73%)
WTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.08%)
BR100 4,737 Decreased By ▼ -62.26 (-1.3%)
BR30 20,559 Decreased By ▼ -404.55 (-1.93%)
KSE100 45,899 Decreased By ▼ -448.87 (-0.97%)
KSE30 17,813 Decreased By ▼ -168.09 (-0.93%)
Hong Kong stocks finish on front foot

AFP 12 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the week on a positive note Friday with sentiment boosted by easing concerns over troubled developer Evergrande after it paid the interest on its bonds ahead of a deadline this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 percent, or 79.98 points, to 25,327.97.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 percent, or 6.31 points, to 3,539.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.38 percent, or 9.38 points, to 2,467.16.

