Hong Kong stocks finish on front foot

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished the week on a positive note Friday with sentiment boosted by easing concerns over troubled developer Evergrande after it paid the interest on its bonds ahead of a deadline this week.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.32 percent, or 79.98 points, to 25,327.97.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.18 percent, or 6.31 points, to 3,539.10, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange edged up 0.38 percent, or 9.38 points, to 2,467.16.