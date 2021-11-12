ANL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.54%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
GGL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.08%)
MLCF 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.14%)
NETSOL 111.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.14%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.38%)
PRL 15.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.49%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-2.54%)
TELE 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TRG 124.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.10 (-3.19%)
UNITY 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.67%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,747 Decreased By ▼ -52.64 (-1.1%)
BR30 20,662 Decreased By ▼ -301.45 (-1.44%)
KSE100 46,020 Decreased By ▼ -328.22 (-0.71%)
KSE30 17,839 Decreased By ▼ -142.83 (-0.79%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Djokovic to kick off ATP Finals campaign against Ruud

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign against Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud on Monday with the Serbian world number one aiming to match Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles.

The season-ending men's event is played between the top eight men's singles players and doubles teams and will be held in Turin, Italy with the final scheduled for Nov. 21.

Djokovic, who won his fifth title in 2015 when he defeated Federer in the title clash, was drawn in the 'Green Group' alongside world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas, Russian Andrey Rublev and Ruud.

Defending champion and US Open winner Daniil Medvedev was drawn with Germany's Alexander Zverev, home favourite Matteo Berrettini and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the 'Red Group'.

Medvedev, 25, will kick off the singles proceedings in the tournament during the afternoon session on the opening day on Sunday against Hurkacz.

If Djokovic and Medvedev win their respective groups, the pair could potentially face off in the final - their fourth in 2021 - with the Serbian leading 2-1.

Djokovic thrashed Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title in February while the Russian returned the favour in September to deny the Serbian a historic calendar Grand Slam and win his first major.

Djokovic won their most recent meeting last week in the finals of the Paris Masters where he also clinched the year-end world number one ranking for a record-breaking seventh time.

Novak Djokovic
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Djokovic to kick off ATP Finals campaign against Ruud

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories