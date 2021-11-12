ANL 16.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 13.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.74%)
ASL 16.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
BYCO 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.86%)
FFBL 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.74%)
FFL 12.75 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.63%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.56%)
GGL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.39%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
MDTL 2.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.08%)
MLCF 35.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.14%)
NETSOL 111.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.89%)
PACE 4.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.61%)
PAEL 24.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.8%)
PIBTL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 7.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.24%)
PRL 15.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.43%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
SNGP 41.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.35%)
TELE 18.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.63%)
TRG 124.67 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-3.02%)
UNITY 27.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.49%)
WTL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.67%)
BR100 4,749 Decreased By ▼ -49.76 (-1.04%)
BR30 20,666 Decreased By ▼ -297.28 (-1.42%)
KSE100 46,022 Decreased By ▼ -326.32 (-0.7%)
KSE30 17,837 Decreased By ▼ -143.99 (-0.8%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar hits 16-month high as inflation fears put it on track for best week since June

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

TOKYO: The US dollar headed for its best week in almost five months against major peers on Friday, amid bets for earlier Federal Reserve interest rate hikes after data this week showed the fastest US inflation in three decades.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six peers, hit a fresh 16-month high of 95.256, on track for a 1.08% gain this week, the most since the period ended June 20.

The euro slipped back to a 16-month low at $1.1439, and sterling dipped to $1.33565, its weakest level this year.

Data on Wednesday showed a broad-based rise in US consumer prices last month at the fastest annual pace since 1990, calling into question the Fed's contention that price pressures will be "transitory" and fuelling speculation that policymakers would lift interest rates sooner than previously thought.

Markets now price a first rate hike by July and another by December.

"We still think market pricing has room to firm further, especially in 2023, which can further support USD," Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategist Kimberley Mundy wrote in a client note.

By contrast, "interest rate futures are too aggressive in pricing in (European Central Bank) rate increases for next year considering ECB policymakers are not budging from their ultra-dovish guidance," giving scope for further euro weakness, she said.

Traders will be watching inflation readings from a University of Michigan survey, along with JOLTS job openings data later in the global day.

New York Fed president John Williams speaks at an online conference, potentially offering a glimpse of how policymakers are reacting to the red-hot inflation print.

European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane also speaks on a panel at a separate event.

The dollar rose as high as 114.265 yen on Friday, a one-week peak.

It touched a 2 1/2-week high of 0.9224 Swiss franc for a second consecutive day.

Swiss National Bank governing board member Andrea Maechler said at an event late on Thursday the Swiss franc remained in demand as a safe haven investment with market uncertainties elevated due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The risk-sensitive Australian dollar sank as low as $0.7283 for the first time in more than a month.

The New Zealand dollar dropped as low as $0.7005, a level not seen since Oct. 14.

Yuan Yen Dollar US inflation
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dollar hits 16-month high as inflation fears put it on track for best week since June

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories