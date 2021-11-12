OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
LONDON: OPEC on Thursday cut its world oil demand forecast for the last quarter of 2021 as high energy prices curb the recovery from COVID-19, delaying the timeline for a return to pre-pandemic levels of oil use until later in 2022.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries in a monthly report also raised its supply forecast from U.S. shale producers next year, a potential headwind to the efforts of the group and its allies, known as OPEC+, to balance the market.
OPEC said it expects oil demand to average 99.49 million barrels per day (bpd) in the fourth quarter of 2021, down 330,000 bpd from last month’s forecast. The year’s demand growth forecast was trimmed by 160,000 bpd to 5.65 million bpd.
“A slowdown in the pace of recovery in the fourth quarter of 2021 is now assumed due to elevated energy prices,” OPEC said in the report. OPEC also cited slower-than-expected demand in China and India for the downward revision.
Oil has risen to a three-year high above $86 a barrel this year as OPEC+ only gradually ramps up supplies and demand rises, boosting pump prices to the highest in years in some markets. Natural gas, power and coal prices have also soared.
OPEC+ likely to stick to oil output plan, sources say
Governments, companies and traders are closely monitoring the speed with which demand recovers. A slower pace could ease upward pressure on prices and bolster the view that the impact of the pandemic will curb demand for good.
OPEC now sees world consumption surpassing the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter of 2022, three months later than forecast last month. On an annual basis according to OPEC, the world last used over 100 million bpd of oil in 2019.
The producer group stuck to its forecast that demand will rise by 4.15 million bpd next year. This will take consumption to an average of 100.6 million bpd, above the 2019 level.
Oil was little changed just below $83 a barrel after the report was released, up from an earlier decline.
SHALE REBOUND SEEN
The report also showed higher output from OPEC and forecast more supplies from U.S. shale producers in 2022.
OPEC+ is gradually unwinding record output cuts put in place last year. In July, the group agreed to gradually boost output by 400,000 bpd a month from August.
The report showed OPEC output rose in October by 220,000 bpd to 27.45 million bpd with top producer Saudi Arabia providing half the increase. Four of the 13 OPEC members pumped less due to a lack of capacity.
OPEC sees output of U.S. tight oil, another term for shale, rising by 610,000 bpd in 2022, up 200,000 bpd from last month’s forecast, after a contraction this year, as higher prices prompt more investment.
Still, OPEC left its growth forecast for 2022 non-OPEC overall supply steady due to downward revisions in other producers.
With lower demand now seen, OPEC expects the world to need 28.7 million bpd from its members in 2022, down 100,000 bpd from last month but still allowing for higher OPEC production.
|Stock
|Price
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 12
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.85
▲ 0.55 (23.91%)
|
First Punjab Mod. / Nov 12
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
2.90
▲ 0.30 (11.54%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 12
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
8.40
▲ 0.85 (11.26%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 12
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
468.02
▲ 32.65 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 12
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
26.67
▲ 1.86 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 12
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
409.92
▲ 28.59 (7.50%)
|
Janana D Mal / Nov 12
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
83.89
▲ 5.80 (7.43%)
|
Pak Hotels Devp / Nov 12
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited(PHDL)
|
169.00
▲ 11.50 (7.30%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 12
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
293.00
▲ 19.71 (7.21%)
|
Gillette Pak / Nov 12
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
220.95
▲ 13.23 (6.37%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Modaraba Al-Mali (R) / Nov 12
Modaraba Al-Mali (R)(MODAMR)
|
0.82
▲ -0.21 (-20.39%)
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.63
▲ -0.16 (-20.25%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 12
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.11
▲ -1.00 (-14.06%)
|
First Elite Cap. Mod. / Nov 12
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.28
▲ -0.27 (-7.61%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Nov 12
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
467.15
▲ -37.85 (-7.50%)
|
Leather Up. / Nov 12
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
14.00
▲ -1.12 (-7.41%)
|
Saif Tex / Nov 12
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
21.75
▲ -1.74 (-7.41%)
|
Imperial Ltd / Nov 12
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.05
▲ -1.50 (-6.96%)
|
Samin Textile / Nov 12
Samin Textiles Limited(SMTM)
|
11.76
▲ -0.87 (-6.89%)
|
Suraj Cotton / Nov 12
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited(SURC)
|
220.10
▲ -15.00 (-6.38%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hum Network / Nov 12
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
5,233,500
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
3,042,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 12
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
2,986,500
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
2,134,000
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pakistan / Nov 12
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
1,961,663
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 12
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
1,761,500
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 12
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
1,376,500
▼ 0.00
|
First National Equities / Nov 12
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
1,364,500
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
1,346,500
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 12
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
1,167,000
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 12
|
174.29
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 12
|
174.19
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 12
|
114.26
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 12
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 12
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 12
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 12
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 12
|
4649.27
|
India Sensex / Nov 12
|
59919.69
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 12
|
29547.07
|
Nasdaq / Nov 12
|
15704.28
|
Hang Seng / Nov 12
|
25247.99
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 12
|
7384.18
|
Dow Jones / Nov 12
|
35921.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 12
|
16083.11
|
France CAC40 / Nov 12
|
7059.55
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 12
|
81.36
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 12
|
16180.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 12
|
100700.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 12
|
1864.00
|
Cotton / Nov 12
|
115.41
