'Train the Trainer' project inaugurated at DGTR Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Training and Research (Pakistan Customs), Karachi has facilitated the conduct of COPES-CECAC 'Train the Trainer' project arranged by World Customs Organisation (WCO) in collaboration with International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section (INL), from 8th to 12th, November, 2021.

The Customs Enforcement Curriculum for Assistant Collectors is in line with Customs Operational Practices on Enforcement and Seizures (COPES) and is aimed at developing effective, professional and transparent law enforcement institutions in Pakistan and increasing the capacity of Pakistan Customs in realm of enforcement in the light of international best practices.

The inaugural ceremony of the programme was held at DGTR Karachi and was unveiled by Director General DGTR, Surraiya Ahmed Butt. She thanked WCO and INL for their support in this training and termed 'Train the Trainer programme' as an important milestone in the enhancement of capabilities of Pakistan Customs Service. She hoped that training of 12 officers from Pakistan will create a pool of instructors which would help in capacity building of Pakistan Customs.

Gilles Thomas from WCO gave a detailed introduction about the COPES programme highlighting the gaps that exist in the Customs Officers' professional standards and how the CECAC project would be an effort to bridge that gap by developing an enforcement curriculum.

Later, Mark Kennedy from INL appreciated the working relationship with Pakistan Customs in the realm of training and expressed his desire to further strengthen this cooperation.

