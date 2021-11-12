ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

'Train the Trainer' project inaugurated at DGTR Karachi

Press Release 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Training and Research (Pakistan Customs), Karachi has facilitated the conduct of COPES-CECAC 'Train the Trainer' project arranged by World Customs Organisation (WCO) in collaboration with International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Section (INL), from 8th to 12th, November, 2021.

The Customs Enforcement Curriculum for Assistant Collectors is in line with Customs Operational Practices on Enforcement and Seizures (COPES) and is aimed at developing effective, professional and transparent law enforcement institutions in Pakistan and increasing the capacity of Pakistan Customs in realm of enforcement in the light of international best practices.

The inaugural ceremony of the programme was held at DGTR Karachi and was unveiled by Director General DGTR, Surraiya Ahmed Butt. She thanked WCO and INL for their support in this training and termed 'Train the Trainer programme' as an important milestone in the enhancement of capabilities of Pakistan Customs Service. She hoped that training of 12 officers from Pakistan will create a pool of instructors which would help in capacity building of Pakistan Customs.

Gilles Thomas from WCO gave a detailed introduction about the COPES programme highlighting the gaps that exist in the Customs Officers' professional standards and how the CECAC project would be an effort to bridge that gap by developing an enforcement curriculum.

Later, Mark Kennedy from INL appreciated the working relationship with Pakistan Customs in the realm of training and expressed his desire to further strengthen this cooperation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PAKISTAN CUSTOMS World Customs Organisation COPES
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

'Train the Trainer' project inaugurated at DGTR Karachi

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories