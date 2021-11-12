ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX consumer cos post 42pc profit increase YoY

Recorder Report 12 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan consumer companies (discretionary, staples and pharmaceuticals) listed at PSX, recorded increase in profits by 42 percent on year-on-year basis in the third quarter of 2021.

Amongst them, discretionary recorded highest growth in profits to reach Rs 9 billion, up 129 percent, followed by Staples (up 22 percent) and Pharmaceuticals (up 17 percent on YoY).

Net revenues of consumer companies increased by 40 percent, due to low base of last year amidst COVID-19 lockdowns, and general macro economic recovery, Muhammad Saad Ziker at Topline Securities said.

Gross margins during the quarter clocked in at 20 percent as it declined by 119bps on YoY which is largely driven by higher commodity prices, currency depreciation and general inflationary environment, he added.

Discretionary: This segment posted a significant turnaround in profits on the back of higher net sales (up 71 percent on YoY) in third quarter of 2021 which was affected the most in the same period last year due to COVID-19 related lockdowns.

To note, higher sales were mainly attributable to improvements in car and appliances sales led by improvement in macroeconomic conditions and lower interest rates. Gross margins of the segment slightly improved to 9.3 percent in third quarter of 2021 as compared to 8.4 percent in the same period last year due to lower per unit fixed cost for auto assemblers. "Except Thal Limited (THALL), all companies in our discretionary segment witnessed increase in profits, with notable improvements recorded in Indus Motors (up 194 percent on YoY) and Pak Suzuki (Rs 994 million profit versus loss of Rs 547 million in same period last year)", he said.

Staples: Staple companies profits improved by 22 percent on YoY during the period on account of improvement in net sales by 23 percent on YoY, driven by strong demand coupled with higher prices. However, gross margins declined to 28 percent in third quarter of 2021 from 30 percent in the third quarter of 2020, mainly attributable to higher raw material and commodity prices.

"All companies in our sample recorded increase in profitability with notable improvements witnessed in Pakistan Tobacco (up 28 percent on YoY) and Nestle Pakistan (up 43 percent on YoY)."

Pharmaceuticals: Pharmaceuticals companies profits increased by 17 percent on YoY with net sales rising by 14 percent on YoY on the back of health care awareness across the market in the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak. Gross margins declined to 36.4 percent in third quarter of 2021 from 38.6 percent in third quarter of 2020 mainly due to higher raw material prices and currency depreciation. Improvement in profits were led by Searle Pharmaceuticals (up 40 percent on YoY) and Abbott Laboratories (up 23 percent on YoY), while AGP Limited (AGP) witnessed a negative change of 40 percent on YoY.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX COVID lockdown commodity prices Pakistan consumer companies
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSX consumer cos post 42pc profit increase YoY

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories