Taking a leaf out of Adam Smith’s book

EDITORIAL: If Pakistan is poor today, goes around carrying the begging bowel and no one kisses it on the forehead, it is essentially because of its non-presence as an honest, upright and righteous state and its people on the international scene. Perceptibly, it is no more the land where honesty and truthfulness rule the roost as the termite of corruption and unholy compromise has eaten up its moral fiber.

The latest Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of Transparency International ranked it 124 out of 180 countries, and that ranking was down by four points over the last year. Corruption in Pakistan is all-pervasive; it flourishes in every sector from government to judiciary, police, health and education. All the countries at the bottom of CPI are poor and some of them very poor. Seemingly, a culture of bribery has effectively slowed or stopped social and economic progress. In Pakistan, corruption tends to increase inequality, decrease accountability and political responsiveness. It has impeded growth and prevented laws of economics from functioning freely.

This worrying state of affairs was brought under sharper focus by Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address to the passing-out ceremony of 44th Special Training Programme of Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS) on Tuesday. He told his audience that when morality is destroyed in a country the economy starts crumbling as is the case in many countries who lost the will and vigour to go forward as their leadership prospered in an ambience of rampant corruption. He asked the young officers to stand up against immoral pressures and always do the right thing.

The prime minister rightly said the country where law is upheld economy prospers. His remark underscores, in this newspaper’s view, the need for taking a leaf out of the father of modern economics Adam Smith’s book: “Commerce and manufactures can seldom flourish long in any state which does not enjoy a regular administration of justice, in which the people do not feel themselves secure in the possession of their property, in which the faith of contracts is not supported by law, and in which the authority of the state is not supposed to the regularly employed in enforcing the payment of debts from all those who are able to pay.

Commerce and manufactures, in short, can seldom flourish in any state in which there is not a certain degree of confidence in the justice of government.”

The prime minister pointed out that “contrary to countries plagued by corruption where NROs are handed out to thieves, the rich countries fulfil the requirements of justice through moral authority and powers.” That was not the case in early years of Pakistan. In those days, the political leaders, business tycoons and government officers cherished to be regarded by the masses as upright, just and honest persons. With a good civil service, the country was on the path of becoming a great nation.

But it gradually jettisoned moral and ethical living and adopted ways and means which popularized immorality and thus caused economic decline. Of course, a National Anti-Corruption Strategy was developed in 2002, followed by creation of National Accountability Bureau. But the demons of corruption, nepotism and cronyism then walked in and turned these moves into an instrument for what is now called political victimization and political engineering.

The bureaucracy was turned into the cat’s paw by the political elite for selfish ends. If there is the blame game, it is rightly so because it stems from corrupt and unlawful actions and reactions committed by the political elite.

The prime minister also pointed out that Bangladesh’s economy is in better shape than Pakistan’s. In Bangladesh, he remarked, the law is upheld, bureaucracy is clean and an average businessman is fair and honest in his dealings.

However, he lost sight of the fact that there are some other key reasons behind Bangladesh’s economic success story as well. Essentially, Bangladesh’s policy thrust is aimed at increasing exports, reducing unemployment, improving health, reducing dependence on loans and aid. The country also strives to further extend micro-credit.

It is, therefore, no wonder that 50 years ago Pakistan was 70 percent richer than Bangladesh and today its status has reversed with Bangladesh becoming 45 percent richer than Pakistan.

