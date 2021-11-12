This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Markets really hate uncertainty" carried by the newspaper yesterday. The writer, Shahab Jafry, has concluded his argument by pointing out that "In trying to make people feel better by forcing smiles on their faces, our finance minister has ended up causing a lot of uncertainty in the market. As a man of finance himself surely he knows that when you get traders all dressed up with nowhere to go, the market pays for it."

It is quite clear that the adviser to the PM on finance (finance minister) Shaukat Tarin's approach to a slew of grave economic challenges is always characterized by his customary gung-ho zeal. He's often extremely or overly excited and enthusiastic about doing something. The IMF was indeed a serious challenge that should not have been taken lightly by him or anybody else in the PTI government.

Savera Nasim (Islamabad)

