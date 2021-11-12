New industrial zone in Islamabad to be set up on PPP basis: Umar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that it is in principle decided to establish a new industrial zone for Islamabad under a public-private partnership (PPP). The newly-elected Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) delegation, led by president Muhammad Shakeel Munir called on Umar, here in Islamabad on Thursday.

Khalid Javaid, Abdul Rauf, Tariq Sadiq, Shaban Khalid, and other representatives from the ICCI attended the meeting. The meeting decided in principle to create a new industrial zone for Islamabad. Further, they also discussed developing the project under a PPP structure.

The ICCI representatives conveyed their views to the federal minister regarding the establishment of new Islamabad Industrial Zone, and discussed in detail the key features of the project. Welcoming the ICCI delegation, Umar said that the existing Industrial Areas in Islamabad had exhausted the land, and further expansion is needed to generate economic activity, employment, and revenue, and potentially earn precious foreign reserves in the shape of exports.

Also, being the capital, a model Industrial Estate is needed to showcase the industrial development in the country for foreign visitors. Umar said that the provision of electricity, gas, water, and other basic amenities would be ensured in the industrial zone.

He said that this project would be a source of employment not only for Islamabad but also for the citizens of areas adjoining Islamabad and would be helpful for industrialisation as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021