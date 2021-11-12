New industrial zone in Islamabad to be set up on PPP basis: Umar
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that it is in principle decided to establish a new industrial zone for Islamabad under a public-private partnership (PPP). The newly-elected Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) delegation, led by president Muhammad Shakeel Munir called on Umar, here in Islamabad on Thursday.
Khalid Javaid, Abdul Rauf, Tariq Sadiq, Shaban Khalid, and other representatives from the ICCI attended the meeting. The meeting decided in principle to create a new industrial zone for Islamabad. Further, they also discussed developing the project under a PPP structure.
The ICCI representatives conveyed their views to the federal minister regarding the establishment of new Islamabad Industrial Zone, and discussed in detail the key features of the project. Welcoming the ICCI delegation, Umar said that the existing Industrial Areas in Islamabad had exhausted the land, and further expansion is needed to generate economic activity, employment, and revenue, and potentially earn precious foreign reserves in the shape of exports.
Also, being the capital, a model Industrial Estate is needed to showcase the industrial development in the country for foreign visitors. Umar said that the provision of electricity, gas, water, and other basic amenities would be ensured in the industrial zone.
He said that this project would be a source of employment not only for Islamabad but also for the citizens of areas adjoining Islamabad and would be helpful for industrialisation as well.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
PM says small farmers under increased focus
New industrial zone in Islamabad to be set up on PPP basis: Umar
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments
Comments are closed.