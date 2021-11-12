ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

New industrial zone in Islamabad to be set up on PPP basis: Umar

Naveed Butt 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said that it is in principle decided to establish a new industrial zone for Islamabad under a public-private partnership (PPP). The newly-elected Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ICCI) delegation, led by president Muhammad Shakeel Munir called on Umar, here in Islamabad on Thursday.

Khalid Javaid, Abdul Rauf, Tariq Sadiq, Shaban Khalid, and other representatives from the ICCI attended the meeting. The meeting decided in principle to create a new industrial zone for Islamabad. Further, they also discussed developing the project under a PPP structure.

The ICCI representatives conveyed their views to the federal minister regarding the establishment of new Islamabad Industrial Zone, and discussed in detail the key features of the project. Welcoming the ICCI delegation, Umar said that the existing Industrial Areas in Islamabad had exhausted the land, and further expansion is needed to generate economic activity, employment, and revenue, and potentially earn precious foreign reserves in the shape of exports.

Also, being the capital, a model Industrial Estate is needed to showcase the industrial development in the country for foreign visitors. Umar said that the provision of electricity, gas, water, and other basic amenities would be ensured in the industrial zone.

He said that this project would be a source of employment not only for Islamabad but also for the citizens of areas adjoining Islamabad and would be helpful for industrialisation as well.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad Asad Umar Public Private partnership New industrial zone Muhammad Shakeel Munir
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

New industrial zone in Islamabad to be set up on PPP basis: Umar

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories