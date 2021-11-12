PAAPAM, PIEMDC sign MoU

LAHORE: An agreement has been reached between Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers and Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company for investment in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is signed by CEO PIEMDC Ali Moazzam Syed and Chairman PAAPAM Abdul Razzaq Gohar. Chairman PIEMDC Syed Nabil Hashmi, Board Director Usman Aslam Malik, Tawfiq Sherwani and Mansoor Abbas were also present on the occasion.

According to the agreement, PIEDMC will provide all the facilities in terms of Ease of Doing Business to the aspiring investors in Quaid-e-Azam Business Park from Papam's platform. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman PIEDMC Syed Nabil Hashmi said that Quaid-e-Azam Business Park will prove to be a game changer project for Punjab which would provide an investment of Rs300 billion and creation of 500,000 jobs.

