Engro Fertilizers supports Punjab’s ‘Grow More Wheat’ drive

Press Release 12 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Engro Fertilizers has conducted a series of farmer seminars to support the Government of Punjab’s “Grow More Wheat” initiative for enhanced food security and farmer productivity in the country.

Under the “Grow More Wheat” campaign, Engro Fertilizers is supporting the provincial government by training farmers in the best crop and fertilizer management practices for increased productivity and profitability. This will, consequently, encourage farmers to increase wheat cultivation area in the country and ensure sufficient wheat stocks for greater food and nutrient security of Pakistan.

The seminars were organised in Sargodha, Gujranwala and Kabirwala and attended by more than 2000 progressive farmers, dealers and other important stakeholders related to the agricultural sector.

Asif Ali, Head of Research & Development, Engro Fertilizers, reiterated the Company’s long-standing commitment to help Pakistani farmers grow. He shared that Engro Fertilizers is the only urea manufacturer offering seed to harvest solutions, including a range of quality seeds, value-added fertilizers and agro chemicals to drive improvement in quality and yield of crops at lower input costs.

Khusrau Nadir Gilani, Chief Commercial Officer of Engro Fertilizers, highlighted that the local fertilizer industry is providing urea cheaper by Rs 8500 compared to the global market. As a result of the significantly lower prices, which are at 2012 levels, the local fertilizer industry will save farmers from an additional burden in excess of Rs 363 billion this year. Through import substitution, the fertilizer sector will contribute more than $3 billion towards reducing the trade deficit in 2021.

Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi appreciated Engro Fertilizers for partnering with the Department of Agriculture to deliver the message of enhanced productivity to growers

Wheat Engro Fertilizers Grow More Wheat Khusrau Nadir Gilani
