MAP 36th Corporate Excellence Awards 2021: Agriauto Industries Limited (AIL)

12 Nov 2021

TEXT: Agriauto Industries Limited (AIL) was incorporated in 1981 and is one of the leading automotive part manufacturer in Pakistan. The Company is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and is also the first Company in Pakistan to obtain TS-16949 certification. AIL is part of House of Habib Group.

The Company achieved major milestone by setting-up a stamping facility in 2012, by the name of Agriauto Stamping Company (ASC) at Port Qasim in collaboration with “Ogihara – Thailand”. ASC is wholly owned subsidiary of AIL and involved in the stamping of sheet metal parts, Jigs and accessories, mainly for automotive sectors.

The Company supplies automotive parts mainly to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) which includes Indus Motor Company Limited (Manufacturer of Toyota Cars in Pakistan), Pak Suzuki Motor Company, Atlas Honda Motorcycles, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited, Millat Tractors Limited, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, Master Motors, Hinopak Motors Limited, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited as well as to Replacement Market.

Agriauto’s products include Shock Absorbers, Struts, Window Regulators (Power and Manual), Door and Hood hinges, Catalytic Converters, as well as sheet metal stamping parts including Door Impact Beams, Instrument Panel, fuel tank etc. The Company also supply Steering Boxes and Camshafts to tractor segment, while Pipe Fork and Front Fork Assembly in the two-wheeler segments.

The Company has access to international technical expertise through comprehensive Technical Assistance Agreements with world renowned auto part makers such as M/s KYB Corporation (Japan), M/s Ride Control LLC (USA), M/s Ogihara (Thailand), M/s Shiroki Corporation (Japan), M/s Aisin Seiki (Japan), M/s Sannou Riken (Japan) as well as KYB Motorcycle Suspension (Japan). With this technical partners’ collaboration, the Company is able to manufacture and supply high quality, reliable and genuine auto parts to its esteemed customers.

In order to meet our customers growing expectations, the Company continually invests in modernizing and expanding its manufacturing facilities. In AIL, an Electrophoretic Deposition Paint (EDP) facility was commissioned in 2020 and an Auto Chrome facility is also planned to be developed. ASC has initiated an expansion plan which will facilitate installation of additional press lines in future and improve process efficiencies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

