MAP 36th Corporate Excellence Awards 2021: Agriauto Industries Limited (AIL)
TEXT: Agriauto Industries Limited (AIL) was incorporated in 1981 and is one of the leading automotive part manufacturer in Pakistan. The Company is listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange and is also the first Company in Pakistan to obtain TS-16949 certification. AIL is part of House of Habib Group.
The Company achieved major milestone by setting-up a stamping facility in 2012, by the name of Agriauto Stamping Company (ASC) at Port Qasim in collaboration with “Ogihara – Thailand”. ASC is wholly owned subsidiary of AIL and involved in the stamping of sheet metal parts, Jigs and accessories, mainly for automotive sectors.
The Company supplies automotive parts mainly to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) which includes Indus Motor Company Limited (Manufacturer of Toyota Cars in Pakistan), Pak Suzuki Motor Company, Atlas Honda Motorcycles, Yamaha Motor Pakistan (Private) Limited, Millat Tractors Limited, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited, Master Motors, Hinopak Motors Limited, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited as well as to Replacement Market.
Agriauto’s products include Shock Absorbers, Struts, Window Regulators (Power and Manual), Door and Hood hinges, Catalytic Converters, as well as sheet metal stamping parts including Door Impact Beams, Instrument Panel, fuel tank etc. The Company also supply Steering Boxes and Camshafts to tractor segment, while Pipe Fork and Front Fork Assembly in the two-wheeler segments.
The Company has access to international technical expertise through comprehensive Technical Assistance Agreements with world renowned auto part makers such as M/s KYB Corporation (Japan), M/s Ride Control LLC (USA), M/s Ogihara (Thailand), M/s Shiroki Corporation (Japan), M/s Aisin Seiki (Japan), M/s Sannou Riken (Japan) as well as KYB Motorcycle Suspension (Japan). With this technical partners’ collaboration, the Company is able to manufacture and supply high quality, reliable and genuine auto parts to its esteemed customers.
In order to meet our customers growing expectations, the Company continually invests in modernizing and expanding its manufacturing facilities. In AIL, an Electrophoretic Deposition Paint (EDP) facility was commissioned in 2020 and an Auto Chrome facility is also planned to be developed. ASC has initiated an expansion plan which will facilitate installation of additional press lines in future and improve process efficiencies.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
PM says small farmers under increased focus
MAP 36th Corporate Excellence Awards 2021: Agriauto Industries Limited (AIL)
‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM
Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc
Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers
Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten
Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad
OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery
Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market
Sales tax on petrol reduced
Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments
Comments are closed.