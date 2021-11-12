MAP 36th Corporate Excellence Awards 2021: SALAH UDDIN Executive Director – MAP

TEXT: MAP is a professional Association, a not-for-profit and a non-political organization. The Association has an elected board of directors, i.e. the Executive Committee, comprising of corporate leaders from Pakistan’s top-notch companies viz. Institute of Business Management (IoBM), Schneider Electric Pakistan (Pvt.) Ltd., Cherat Cement Company Ltd., Junaidy Shoaib Asad Chartered Accountants, KPMG Taseer Hadi & Co., English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Jubilee General Insurance Company Ltd., Meezan Bank Ltd., FPCCI and Lumina Consulting Services (Pvt.) Ltd.

Since its inception in 1964, MAP has dedicated its efforts in promoting professionalism in management disciplines and best management practices. The primary objective before the Association has always been to stimulate interest in, and disseminate knowledge about modern managerial practices and techniques. The Association has flourished for over 55 years as an apex forum for training and communication of ideas in the field of management in Pakistan. Over last fifty-five years, the Association has organized about 1714 Seminars and Training Courses with over sixty-one thousand participants so far having benefited from such programs.

While some members join the Management Association of Pakistan simply for the intangible benefit of supporting the mission of the organization, others join to benefit from our training programs and networking opportunities. Whichever the case, MAP members are entitled to a wide range of tangible benefits such as:

Conventions: Besides our workshops on array of management topics, each year, we bring together national and international leaders, strategists and management experts on one platform via our flagship event. Each Convention being theme based, our 19th MAP Convention was held on 17th - 19th October 2017 which was rolled out on the theme: “Rising with Millennials - Creating Sustainable Businesses”, our 20th MAP Convention was held on 3rd October 2018 on the theme: “Reinventing Management in the Age of Technology”, our 21st MAP Convention was held on 28th August 2019 on the theme: “Challenging Times, Winning Strategies”, with Keynote Speaker, S. M. Shabbar Zaidi, the then Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue. Corporate Excellence Awards: Since 1982, MAP holds pride in recognizing and rewarding the best-managed companies in Pakistan by instituting the Corporate Excellence Awards. Institutional members and others vie with each other to win the top trophy in Industrial and Financial categories. We held our 36th Corporate Excellence Awards on October 28, 2021, the top Industrial Category Amir S. Chinoy Award winner was Engro Fertilizers Limited, while the Financial Category Award winner was Allied Bank Limited. Benefits through AAMO membership: Our strategic alliance with Asian Association of Management Organizations (AAMO) provides our members with the opportunity to participate in the ‘Asian Management Games’; winning team avails a complimentary field study trip to Macau and Hong Kong. Additionally, two young MAP members are chosen to participate in the ‘Young Managers Program’ held in Macau each year. Another value addition by MAP is a 5 days training program, the Tun Razak Youth Leadership Award (TRYLA), organized in collaboration with AAMO and Malaysian Institute of Management (MIM) in Lumut, Perak, Malaysia. Apart from this, AAMO’s quarterly newsletter’s soft copy is emailed by MAP to all our members which addresses contemporary management thoughts and practices. Membership Benefits: Besides vast networking opportunities at the MAP events which are ideal for knowing and meeting the corporate luminaries of Pakistan, following are the membership benefits:

A. INSTITUTIONAL MEMBERSHIP:

Category ‘C’ Company: 2 complimentary trainings for one selected employee for any one-day workshop in a calendar year. Category ‘B’ Company: 1 complimentary training for one selected employee for any one-day workshop in a calendar year. Category ‘A’ Company: One 50% discounted training for one selected employee for any one day workshop in a calendar year OR a complimentary training for a half-day workshop in a calendar year. If a member company signs and implements an Annual In-House Training contract with MAP:

i. The company CEO plus one other senior official gets cordial invitation for

MAP’s annual Convention.

ii. The company gets Diamond Training Excellence Certificate during the

Corporate Excellence Awards event.

If a member company participates in 7 or more MAP’s Public Workshops in a calendar year, the company gets Gold Training Excellence Certificate during the Corporate Excellence Awards event plus a cordial invite for the CEO for the annual Convention.

B. INDIVIDUAL MEMBERSHIP:

An Individual member registering for 3 or more MAP workshops in a calendar year, can avail complimentary participation for the 4th workshop along with a cordial invite for the Corporate Excellence Awards event OR the annual Convention.

C. STUDENT MEMBERSHIP:

A student member registering for 2 or more MAP workshops in a calendar year, can avail complimentary participation for the 3rd workshop along with a cordial invite for the Corporate Excellence Awards event OR the annual Convention.

Membership Recognition Certificates: We value our members and their patronage of MAP. To acknowledge this association, we issue a membership recognition certificate, renewed each year for members in good standing. Certified and Customized Training Sessions: Our workshops and trainings are tailored to meet the diverse needs of quality professionals. In-house trainings at the Institutional members’ location are arranged. Quarterly E-Newsletter “InsightMAP”: Our e-newsletter encompasses all the happenings in MAP and is emailed to MAP Members.

