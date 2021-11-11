T20 World Cup semi-final: Rizwan hits fifty, Pakistan reach 117 for 1 after 15 overs

Pakistan and Australia are facing each other in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup contest in Dubai with the Greenshirts making their fifth appearance in the last-four stage of the mega event.

Match proceedings

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan open the innings for Pakistan.

1st over

Babar Azam hits a ball off the pads for four to fine-leg. Pakistan are away.

Pakistan are 6 without loss at the end of the first over.

2nd over

Babar Azam hits a cover drive off Josh Hazlewood for another boundary. The captain seems to be in sublime form.

Pakistan are 11 without loss at the end of the second over.

Mohammad Rizwan has yet to get off the mark.

3rd over

Mohammad Rizwan hits a ball high in the air, looking for a six, and is dropped by David Warner. The end-result -- boundary for Pakistan. The wicket-keeper is off the mark.

Babar Azam hits the last ball for another four.

Pakistan are 21 without loss at the end of the third over.

4th over

Babar Azam hits his fourth boundary of the innings, this time off Pat Cummins.

Pakistan are 29 without loss at the end of the fourth over.

5th over

Mohammad Rizwan slaps Josh Hazlewood off his pads for a flat six.

Pakistan are 38 without loss at the end of the fifth over.

6th over

Mohammad Rizwan flicks Pat Cummins for another four.

Mohammad Rizwan is dropped again near the boundary.

Pakistan are 47 without loss at the end of the sixth over.

This is Pakistan's highest total in the Powerplay during this T20 World Cup.

7th over

An uneventful over, just four runs from it.

Pakistan are 51 without loss at the end of the seventh over.

8th over

Babar Azam welcomes Mitchell Marsh with a boundary.

Pakistan are 62 without loss at the end of the eighth over.

9th over

No boundary in this over.

Pakistan are 68 without loss at the end of the ninth over.

10th over

Adam Zampa removes Babar Azam off the last ball of the 10th over. He departs after scoring 39 off 34 balls.

Pakistan are 71 for one at the end of the 10th over.

Since the Powerplay, Pakistan have scored 24 off 4 overs.

11th over

Just four runs from this over. Pakistan slow down as Australia spinners take charge.

Pakistan are 75 for one at the end of the 11th over.

12th over

Mohammad Rizwan breaks the shackles with an 86-metre six off Zampa.

Pakistan get four extras. Wicket-keeper Matthew Wade makes a mistake, lets one slip away for four byes.

Pakistan are 89 for one at the end of the 12th over.

13th over

A bouncer by Mitchell Starc hits Mohammad Rizwan on the helmet.

Pakistan are 92 for one at the end of the 13th over.

14th over

Fakhar Zaman hits Josh Hazlewood for a boundary.

Mohammad Rizwan sends Hazlewood's length-ball for a huge six over midwicket. He completes his fifty in 41 ball.

Pakistan are 106 for one at the end of the 14th over.

15th over

Fakhar Zaman hits a no-ball for a boundary. But, on a free-hit, he only takes a single.

Pakistan are 117 for one at the end of the 15th over.

Toss

Pakistan will bat first, after Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and decided to field.

Preview

Australia are looking to end Pakistan's unbeaten run in not just the ongoing tournament, but also in the UAE.

Pakistan have won five successive matches in the ongoing tournament, and 16 consecutive international matches in the UAE.

Interestingly, Pakistan have yet to beat Australia in an ICC knockout game, a statistic Babar Azam-led Pakistan are looking to change.

However, many believe Pakistan have the upper hand in tonight's game.

Pakistan have won the T20 World Cup once, in 2009, and finished runners-up in the inaugural edition in 2007.

Head to head

Pakistan enjoy a slight advantage over Australia with 13 wins in 23 games against Australia’s 9 victories in the T20 format. One game yielded no result.

In T20 World Cups

The two sides have faced each other six times in the ICC T20 World Cup, and have three wins each.

Squads

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing-eleven in the do-or-die game.

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Imad Waseem, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, and Haris Rauf

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, and Pat Cummins

This is a live update of the semi-final proceedings. However, the page does not refresh automatically.