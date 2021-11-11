ANL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
China Yuan weakens as US inflation data jump

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China's yuan weakened on Thursday, after overnight data showed US consumer prices in October surged at the fastest pace since 1990, boosting the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4145 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3948.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4020 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4055 at midday, 158 pips weaker from the previous late session close.

The consumer price index in the US rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the CPI accelerated 6.2%.

The inflation data beat market expectations, pushed the greenback to its 16-month high of 94.9 and pressured other currencies. Traders said it fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected.

"Clearly the US inflation has becoming an elephant in the room and the Fed has to take action to tame rising pricing pressure," said Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank.

Relations between China and the US are also closely eyed as traders are awaiting a virtual meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden to be held as soon as next week.

Fitch Solutions Country Risk& Industry Research expected the yuan to trade sideways for the remainder of 2021 but weaken in 2022, as "Beijing's zero-Covid strategy remains in place, while the People's Bank of China retains a loose monetary policy stance due to ongoing financial distress in the real estate sector."

A broad dollar index rose to 94.929 from the previous close of 94.834. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.406 per dollar.

