China Yuan weakens as US inflation data jump
SHANGHAI: China's yuan weakened on Thursday, after overnight data showed US consumer prices in October surged at the fastest pace since 1990, boosting the case for faster Federal Reserve policy tightening.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.4145 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3948.
In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4020 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4055 at midday, 158 pips weaker from the previous late session close.
The consumer price index in the US rose 0.9% last month after gaining 0.4% in September and in the 12 months through October, the CPI accelerated 6.2%.
The inflation data beat market expectations, pushed the greenback to its 16-month high of 94.9 and pressured other currencies. Traders said it fuelled speculation that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates sooner than expected.
"Clearly the US inflation has becoming an elephant in the room and the Fed has to take action to tame rising pricing pressure," said Ken Cheung, Chief Asian FX Strategist at Mizuho Bank.
Relations between China and the US are also closely eyed as traders are awaiting a virtual meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden to be held as soon as next week.
Fitch Solutions Country Risk& Industry Research expected the yuan to trade sideways for the remainder of 2021 but weaken in 2022, as "Beijing's zero-Covid strategy remains in place, while the People's Bank of China retains a loose monetary policy stance due to ongoing financial distress in the real estate sector."
A broad dollar index rose to 94.929 from the previous close of 94.834. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.406 per dollar.
Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting
China Yuan weakens as US inflation data jump
ADB to help resolve govt-IMF impasse?
Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock
Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan
ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25
Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc
More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar
What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?
Pakistan hope to launch women's PSL, says Ramiz Raja
Elon Musk sells $1.1 billion in Tesla shares
Not aware of agreement between govt-TLP, says Rashid
Read more stories
|Stock
|Price
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 11
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
7.55
▲ 0.82 (12.18%)
|
Quetta Textile / Nov 11
Quetta Textile Mills Limited(QUET)
|
7.13
▲ 0.51 (7.70%)
|
Buxly / Nov 11
Buxly Paints Limited(BUXL)
|
163.89
▲ 11.43 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 11
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
24.81
▲ 1.73 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 11
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
381.35
▲ 26.60 (7.50%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 11
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
273.29
▲ 19.06 (7.50%)
|
Wyeth Pakistan / Nov 11
Wyeth Pakistan Limited(WYETH)
|
1586.43
▲ 110.68 (7.50%)
|
Janana D Mal / Nov 11
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
78.09
▲ 5.44 (7.49%)
|
National Silk / Nov 11
The National Silk & Rayon Mills Limited(NSRM)
|
20.55
▲ 1.43 (7.48%)
|
Premier Ins. / Nov 11
Premier Insurance Limited(PINL)
|
5.79
▲ 0.39 (7.22%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.85
▲ -0.16 (-15.84%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 11
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
7.12
▲ -0.99 (-12.21%)
|
Redco Tex. / Nov 11
Redco Textiles Limited(REDCO)
|
7.75
▲ -1.00 (-11.43%)
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 11
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.40
▲ -0.29 (-10.78%)
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
2.59
▲ -0.23 (-8.16%)
|
Bawany Air / Nov 11
Bawany Air Products Limited(BAPL)
|
11.70
▲ -0.99 (-7.80%)
|
Shakarganj / Nov 11
Shakarganj Limited(SML)
|
46.08
▲ -3.73 (-7.49%)
|
Wah-Noble / Nov 11
Wah Noble Chemicals Limited(WAHN)
|
267.00
▲ -20.94 (-7.27%)
|
John&Philips / Nov 11
Johnson & Phillips (Pakistan) Limited(JOPP)
|
47.00
▲ -3.45 (-6.84%)
|
Shams Textile / Nov 11
Shams Textile Mills Limited(STML)
|
53.19
▲ -3.82 (-6.70%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Ghani Global Hold. / Nov 11
Ghani Global Holdings Limited(GGL)
|
16,355,000
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 11
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
10,694,500
▼ 0.00
|
Hum Network / Nov 11
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
7,788,000
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
7,378,000
▼ 0.00
|
Waves Singer / Nov 11
Waves Singer Pakistan Limited(WAVES)
|
7,163,000
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 11
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
6,485,500
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 11
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
6,466,500
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 11
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
6,386,500
▼ 0.00
|
AGP Ltd / Nov 11
AGP Limited(AGP)
|
4,447,500
▼ 0.00
|
Sui Northern / Nov 11
Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited(SNGP)
|
3,855,868
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
Comments