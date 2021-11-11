ANL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
ASL 17.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
FFL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.06%)
JSCL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MDTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2%)
MLCF 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
NETSOL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.22%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
TELE 19.37 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.52%)
TRG 132.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.49%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
WTL 2.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (0.11%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 45.69 (0.21%)
KSE100 46,728 Increased By ▲ 98.12 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,111 Increased By ▲ 21.52 (0.12%)
China stocks rise on bets of property policy easing

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks gained on Thursday, bucking the trend in Asia, as investors snapped up battered property shares on bets that Beijing will relax policies to prevent a sector-wide collapse. Hong Kong shares dipped slightly.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index rose 0.9% in morning trading, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.6%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng index edged 0.2% lower.

** In contrast, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.7% after data showed US consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month.

** Sentiment in China and Hong Kong was bolstered by sharp rebounds in property shares amid a slew of positive signals that fan hopes for policy easing.

Asian markets fluctuate as inflation remains in focus

** The CSI300 Real Estate index surged nearly 8%, while an index tracking Hong Kong-listed mainland developers jumped more than 3%.

** A think-tank of China's state council met a local property association and financial institutions in Guangzhou, Chinese media reported on Thursday, days after the agency held a similar meeting with developers and banks in Shenzhen.

** On Wednesday, the Securities Times reported some real estate companies disclosed plans to issue debt in the inter-bank market at a meeting with market regulators.

** Data showing a rise in new mortgage loans in October and news that China Evergrande Group bondholders received coupon payments from the indebted developer also aided sentiment.

** "China needs to relax property curbs, because the industry is so important to economic growth," said Liam Zhou, founder of Shanghai-based hedge fund house Minority Asset Management.

** Bank stocks also rose in China and Hong Kong on receding fears that further defaults by developers would erode banks' balance sheets.

** Chinese brokerages shares also rose sharply on Thursday, as investors bet they will benefit from the imminent launch of the Beijing Stock Exchange.

China stocks

