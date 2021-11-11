‘Secular’ parties damaging country’s ideological basis: JI

LAHORE: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said the secular parties are bent upon damaging the ideological basis of the country.

In a statement issued from Mansoora on Wednesday, he said the PTI continued the policies of the former governments but was trying to deceive the masses in the name of Madina state.

“There is no difference among the policies of the PTI, the PML-N and the PPP. They are sides of the same coin and protecting self-interests.”

He said the majority of the parliamentarians belonged to the feudal class, having nothing to do with the masses.

He said the country could not go ahead without getting rid of the ruling elite. He said a peaceful democratic struggle was needed to empower the people and democracy.

There was a dire need to strengthen the Election Commission of Pakistan and accountability system, he said, adding the PTI government attacked the ECP and the NAB and weaken the other institutions in past three years.

Highlighting the need for consensus among the political parties for electoral reforms, he said the free and fair elections were key to put the country on track. Similarly, he said, there was dire need to strength the accountability system which the PTI failed to do during its rule.

He said the PTI also tried to impose the secular agenda in education system with the backing of the western and anti-religion forces. He said the people of Pakistan would never tolerate such elements who were trying to damage the ideological basis of the country.

