JI to launch countrywide anti-govt protests: Baloch

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Deputy Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami, Secretary General Milli Yakjehti Council Liaqat Baloch has announced that Jamaat-e-Islami will launch countrywide protests on November 17 and youth march on November 28 which will shake the government. The future of the young generation will be secured.

While talking to Student Rights Caravan Liaqat Baloch said that Islami Jamiyat Talaba students have always fought for the protection of student rights and they fought a successful war. The capability of the atomic bomb is indispensable for the great strength of the country’s defense and for knowledge, technology, science, research, development and stability. After defense, federal and provincial governments must allocate budgets for education.

He said that in the past Imran Khan have burned electricity bills, declared a civil disobedience movement on inflation but is making ridiculous statements during his own tenure as enemy of the people and worst mismanagement. The dollar, external and internal debt has skyrocketed, trade deficit, circular debt, inflation has taken a terrible turn. Imran Khan’s incompetence, failure, misdeeds are providing oxygen to the failed corrupt rulers of the past. Pressure from the IMF, World Bank, USA, Europe, feudal lords, capitalists, hoarding and corruption have caused humiliation and destruction to the people Democratic rights of students should be restored. About 25% of educated skilled youth are unemployed.

Liaqat Baloch said that struggle will be waged against inflation, unemployment and lawlessness from the platform of Jamaat-e-Islami. We will not leave the people alone and disappointed for any personal gain. Buying petrol, electricity, flour, ghee, pulses, vegetables, and medicines is beyond the power of the people. How long will Prime Minister Imran Khan continue firing in the air in his speeches? Now the government drama will not last long. For a truly empowered local government system, transparent and fair elections, Prime Minister, Chief Ministers should resign and the people should be approached for a new mandate. The protection of the constitution, democracy, parliamentary system is early elections.

