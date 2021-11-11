Goods transporters to go on strike against hike in POL prices

KARACHI: All Pakistan Goods Transporters Associations on Wednesday decided to go on strike against the increasing prices of petroleum products.

The strike call will be given in Punjab, KP, Balochistan and Sindh at the same time.

The goods transporters said that after the recent increase in fuel prices, the prices of tyres have also been jacked up and they are unable to meet their expenses.

The transporters are facing hardships due to transports tax, increase in the price of diesel.

They have threatened to stop the supply of edible items if the PoL prices are not slashed. In this context the goods transporters have said that call for the strike will be given in the next few days.