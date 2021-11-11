Kamal steps up criticism of PPP

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Wednesday said that only PSP can develop Karachi, Pakistan’s economic engine, arguing his party has the capability and experience to fix all issues of Pakistan’s economic lifeline.

For the last 13 years, due to the wrong policies of the PPP in Sindh, he alleged that the enemies of the country and their agents have been gaining strength.

“We are constantly warning those who are ruling the nation and the country that in 13 years, PPP, which has committed corruption of Rs. 10242 billion, is making tomorrow’s terrorists today,” he expressed these views while addressing a meeting of the party leaders at the District Central office.

Occupying the resources and powers of Sindh, the PPP has closed the doors of government jobs to the youth of Karachi and Hyderabad on the one hand and on the other hand has killed merit through fake domiciles.

He said people of Karachi and Hyderabad are furious with the PPP’s biased provincial government.

He further said that the nation has done all the experiments and now the people from Karachi to Kashmir have no other option but PSP.

He asked the nation to stand with PSP. With Special help from the almighty Allah, it will fix the corrupt system of Pakistan. PSP President Anis Qaimkhani, central officials, and District Central Office bearers were also present on the occasion.

