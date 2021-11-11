Hamdard Pakistan unveils new corporate theme

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan hosted an unveiling ceremony of its new corporate theme at Bait-ul-Hikmah Auditorium, Madinat-ul-Hikmah on Tuesday. Sadia Rashid, Chief Mutawallia Hamdard Pakistan graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Fatima Munir Ahmed, Managing Director & CEO, Dr Arshad Saleem, COO, Prof Dr Syed Shabib-ul-Hassan, Vice Chancellor Hamdard University and senior management of different subsidiaries and departments also attended the ceremony.

Syed Faizullah Jawad, Director Marketing in opening remarks said that Hamdard remains committed to the development of the health sector in the country despite stiff corporate competition, by maintaining high standards and efficient decision-making.

“Hamdard has a deep heart-to-heart relationship with the society because of philanthropist, educationist and a social reformer, Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said. It compels us to keep on nurturing and flourishing this trust as per modern times so as to pass on to next generations.” He said that new generation needs to be introduced to the efficacy of Hikmah and Tibb-i-Unani.

Hamdard is not just a corporate entity but also represents a mindset of positive framework, and has been a champion of well-being since its inception. The message of the well-being of society is embedded in the core values of Hamdard.

Therefore, this message must be carried forward so that whenever Hamdard is mentioned, the concept of well-being arises in the minds of our nation. Even though, Hamdard has a clear vision, strong will, efficient strategy and an effective administration system to execute the initiatives for the betterment of society, but still in order to spread the message of Hamdard to the far corners of the country, a need for a new corporate theme holding the essence of Hamdard’s objective, was felt, he added.

Sadia Rashid said that the ultimate goal of Hamdard is philanthropy and well-being. Deviation from this goal is by no means possible, because the values and objectives of Hamdard Pakistan have been determined by its founder Shaheed Hakim Mohammed Said, whose life is a testament of philanthropy and charity. Even today, following his guidelines, teachings and ideals Hamdard Pakistan takes active participation in social welfare.”

