Climate change ‘OIC states need to invest in science, technology’

ISLAMABAD: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) states need to invest in science, technology, innovation and entrepreneurship to use new technologies for mitigating climate change effects.

This was expressed by the participants of the function held here to mark World Science Day for Peace and Development under the theme “Creating Climate Resilient Communities”.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman, Prime Minister Task Force for Science and Technology, Professor Dr. Atta-ur-Rahman, as chief guest, said that it is alarming that we are unable to see the light at the end of the tunnel in case of implementing guidelines addressing climate change.

He said at the moment we are not succeeding. The past actions of nations show the clear intent of how serious they were towards mitigating the effects of climate change.

Prof Rahman talked about the number of technologies available to use to address climate change effects.

He suggested that to use new technologies, OIC states need to invest in Science and Technology, Innovation and entrepreneurship.

He stressed the need for awareness of issues at hand and the technologies available to deal with them.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh informed that the temperature increase by 1.5 Celsius is considered bad but by 2 degrees it would be disastrous.

He said we are way behind the Paris agreement.

Sheikh said that it is good to share that the global discourse on climate change is now driven by science.

Sheikh also mentioned that OIC states will be affected by climate change events as well. He suggested preparing in advance and planning to mitigate climate change challenges.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Shah, Vice-Chancellor, QAU said that we in collaboration with COMSTECH working on developing consortium of universities to share knowledge and expertise and climate change could be a part of it. Dr. Shah suggested that information technology and sustainable development must be included in the curriculum of all fields of studies so that we can equip the young generation with high impact modern knowledge to compete in the world.

Director General IOFS, Yerlan Baidaulet, shared the vision, mission and activities of IOFS. He said climate change has a deep impact on all spheres of life and we have to collectively prepare for it.

Coordinator General COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary welcomed the participants and highlighted the importance of science and science communication to the masses for active engagement with new technologies and innovations available.

He stressed the need for fostering science and technology linkages with the society for development.

Prof. Chaudhary said that Science and Technology has played a key role in global transformation and helped humanity to act beyond the limitations.

The event was attended by (virtually and physically) students from different universities, Vice-Chancellors from various universities, Ambassadors of seven OIC member states, diplomats, Journalists, scientists, and faculty members of various institutions.