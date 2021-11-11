ERP implementation: Systems Limited signs deal with Bahria Foundation

KARACHI: Systems Limited, Pakistan’s leading global technology services provider, has recently partnered with Bahria Foundation, a subsidiary of Pakistan Navy and a foundation to undertake the welfare of retired and serving Pakistan Navy officials.

Bahria Foundation is engaged in diverse businesses ranging from real estate, commercial business, education & training services with extensive involvement in Maritime sector of Pakistan while capitalizing on vast opportunities in trans-shipment hub, development of maritime resources, ports & shipment etc.

As a part of their digital vision, they intended to implement Tier 1 ERP to ensure enhanced better decision-making and overall improve quality and efficiency of the business. Leveraging its over four decades of experience, Systems Limited came on board to propose the implementation and post-go-live support of Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP to enable process optimization, integration, and automation.

The contract signing ceremony took place on November 3, 2021, at Bahria Foundation, Karachi. Asif Peer, CEO and Managing Director at Systems Limited, and Khan Hasham Bin Saddique Managing Director at Bahria Foundation, shook hands and celebrated the beginning of this valuable partnership. Also present at the signing ceremony were Capt Hassan Mukhtar, Secretary BOD and Irfan Zulfiqar, Director Strategy &Projects, along with other prominent seniors from Bahria Foundation.

