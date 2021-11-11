PCAA oversight brings positive results for PIA

KARACHI: Director General Pakistan Civil Aviation congratulates Pakistan International Airlines for their laurels in achieving zero index in four SAFA (Safety Audit for Foreign-Origin Aircraft) Inspections. He appreciated the efforts of PCAA Regulatory Division behind this achievement through effective & continuous Safety Oversight. He reiterated on continuity of hard work in order to perform well in EU region as well.

Commenting of PIACL’s statement offering support to regulatory authority to clear ICAO Audit, it was considered non-professional and beyond the mandate of PIACL. He elaborated that ICAO only recognizes Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority as the sole Regulatory Authority to effectively ensure Safety Oversight of all the operators including PIACL.

As part of our National duty and safety of all the passengers, PCAA Regulatory Division ensured continuous safety audit & inspections of PIACL and other operators registered in Pakistan. It is only due to effective Regulatory oversight that all operators have improved compliance to ICAO Standards.

DGCAA and his tem are confident of their preparation for audit and have already advised all air operators to ensure strict adherence to International standards. There is no shortcut to achieve the confidence of International regulatory bodies except compliance to International Safety Standards by all operators including PIACL.

